Minot Public Library hosting drive-thru Lego giveaway

During the pandemic, the Minot Public Library has created activities at home for kids of all ages.

This weekend, staff will be hosting a drive-through Lego giveaway.

250 building kits will be offered to kids 15 and under.

The children’s librarian says the goal of activities like this is to boost creativity, whether at the library or at home.

“The library has always been about inspiring children and we want to inspire their creativity as well as their imagination whether it be through books or Legos or whatever,” Children’s librarian Randi Monley said.

She says the event is first come first serve, and children must be present in the vehicles.

