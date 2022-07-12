MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Friends of the Minot Public Library, a nonprofit group committed to supporting the city Library, is hosting a one-day book sale Wednesday, July 13th from 9:00 am to 8:30 pm. The book sale is a free-will offering fundraiser. No prices are assigned to any of the items in the Hidden Treasures book sale room; shoppers are simply encouraged to pay whatever they can.

“These book sales help raise money for the Friends of the Library and are one of the main fundraisers for our Friends group,” said Library Director Janet Anderson. “Our staff and volunteers have been sorting donations and have stocked the book sale room with a great variety of items.”

Items available at the sale include board games, video games, magazines, DVDs, CDs, Large Print books, fiction, nonfiction, and more. The majority of these items are received as donations from the public.

Anderson says the Library has an excess of donated items and the Friends of the Library hope to find “new homes” for all of them.

The Friends of the Library Book Sale is held in the Hidden Treasures room of the Minot Public Library at 516 2nd Ave SW. ALL proceeds from this book sale go to the Friends of the Library group.

For details about the sale please call 701-852-1045 or follow the Library on Facebook or Instagram. For more information on the Friends of the Library, visit the Minot Public Library’s website.