Minot Public Library hosting summer STEAM Camps for kids

Learning and having fun are going hand in hand at a local library this summer.

This week, the Minot Public Library is holding a series of STEAM Camps. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The camps are free for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade and there’s no registration required.

While kids are out on summer vacation, this is still a way to get them interested in STEAM and STEM.

“It’s great. I mean, it’s always fun to watch kids work but it’s really exciting with these because they get to do teamwork as well which is a really important skill that sometimes they don’t get in school,” said Children’s Librarian Randi Monley.

The next STEAM Camp will be Thursday at 2 p.m. and the next set of campers will get to learn how to make different types of slime.

Next week, kids are slated to learn about coding.