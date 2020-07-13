Minot Public Library hosting virtual ‘Adulting 101’ classes

Keeping busy at home during the pandemic has been hard for a lot of us.

With that in mind, the staff at Minot Public Library have been giving people some ideas to make it not so difficult.

Adulting 101 is a virtual class offered by the library geared toward teaching things like new recipes to try at home, or even how to manage your bank account.

The class was previously held in-person, and staff knew they still wanted to give people helpful information while they’re spending a lot of time at home.

“I don’t know how to change a tire but I want to learn and I don’t have anyone to teach me and so the library is a place where you can come to like comfortably learn and like feel supported and ask questions and be around other people who are in the same position and want to learn these new things,” Adult Services Librarian Zhaina Moya said.

The next Adulting 101 class will be on July 22.