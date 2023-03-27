MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Barb Solberg, a North Dakota native, will be at Minot Public Library on March 29 for a book signing and presentation.

According to a news release, Solberg spent most of her professional career teaching, speaking, and writing.

She has published in magazines and newspapers, as well as her book, “What We Leave Behind.”

Solberg will be discussing the origins of her book, as well as the writing and publishing process at the library.

Copies of the books will be available to buy at the event. It’s open to everyone of all ages.

For more information, you can call the library at (701) 852-1045.