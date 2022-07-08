MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Public Library will be hosting a family storytime Saturday, where the whole family can enjoy a good read.

Family story time is a regular occurrence at the library. However, every month the library will bring different community helpers come and read to the families.

This month it’s the Minot Police Department’s turn.

Organizers say this family event is more than just story time, kids will be able to ask police officers questions as well as build crafts.

“We really think it’s important to engage the entire family and it’s also important for us, as a library, to engage the entire community, to make sure that the kids are learning about the community helpers,” said children’s librarian Randi Monley.

By hosting events like this, the Minot Public Library wants people to know that the library is and has a lot more than just books.

Storytime is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.