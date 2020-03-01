Minot Public Library hosts Seuss celebration

Families lined up at the Minot Public library for a Dr Seuss themed party. Children got their faces painted, played Dr seuss themed computer games and even made their own green eggs and ham.

Second grade teacher Anna Hansen says it is a great way to get kids excited about reading.

“It brings famillies out with preschoolers through third grade children, to be able to come out and have fun with activities. Just to explore the world of reading not just Dr Seuss books but all the books in the library that are available,” Hansen said.

Even some four-legged friends came out to celebrate the beloved author.

The birthday party has been hosted at the library for years and Hansen says it is always a great time.

“I don’t know the exact number of years, but I’ve been doing it for more than ten years and it’s really fun,” Hansen explained.

Dr Seuss lived to be 87 years old before passing in 1991. But, his legacy lives on in the pages kids cherish years later.