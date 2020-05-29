Minot Public Library is nearing renovation completion

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minot Public Library has been around since 1966 and hasn’t had many changes done to it, but now they’ve begun reconstructing.

The tall wood frames seen outside the building will soon be aluminum panels to help with prior issues like leaking and deterioration as well as help with AC and heat costs.

This has been in the works for six years and Library Director Janet Anderson says she is excited about completion.

“I’m just really happy that we’re no longer going to have to worry about pieces cracking and chipping off and leaking,” Anderson said.

All construction should be complete by mid-July and that will also include a new Minot Public Library sign over the parking lot.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Cattle Market Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Market Trouble"

Care19 Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Security"

Sports on Tap

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports on Tap"

Service Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service Award"

Scholarship Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scholarship Fund"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-29-20"

Robert One Minute 5-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-29"

Furry Friday 5-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday 5-29"

Bobbleheads for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobbleheads for COVID-19"

Nail Salons New Norm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nail Salons New Norm"

Mr. Baseball, Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Baseball, Bottineau"

Car of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car of the Year"

Military Affairs Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military Affairs Williston"

Rotary Donates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Donates"

Rotary Club Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Club Donations"

South Border Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Golf"

Century Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Soccer"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge