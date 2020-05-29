Minot Public Library is nearing renovation completion

The Minot Public Library has been around since 1966 and hasn’t had many changes done to it, but now they’ve begun reconstructing.

The tall wood frames seen outside the building will soon be aluminum panels to help with prior issues like leaking and deterioration as well as help with AC and heat costs.

This has been in the works for six years and Library Director Janet Anderson says she is excited about completion.

“I’m just really happy that we’re no longer going to have to worry about pieces cracking and chipping off and leaking,” Anderson said.

All construction should be complete by mid-July and that will also include a new Minot Public Library sign over the parking lot.