Minot Public library is saying goodbye to a former librarian

Tomorrow starting at 2 p.m., library staff is asking that the community drive through the library’s parking lot to honk, wave, and wish Miss Paulette a happy retirement.

Paulette has devoted 41 years to the library and has been a huge influence and leader for so many youths in the community

“She has been inspiring so many kids for over 40 years and we just want to have something really special for her to commemorate how much she’s done for us.” Children’s Librarian Randi Monley said.

Staff asks that you please wait patiently as Miss Paulette will probably speak to each individual as they come by.