Breaking News
Distancing Learning to Continue in North Dakota

Minot Public library is saying goodbye to a former librarian

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tomorrow starting at 2 p.m., library staff is asking that the community drive through the library’s parking lot to honk, wave, and wish Miss Paulette a happy retirement.

Paulette has devoted 41 years to the library and has been a huge influence and leader for so many youths in the community

“She has been inspiring so many kids for over 40 years and we just want to have something really special for her to commemorate how much she’s done for us.” Children’s Librarian Randi Monley said.

Staff asks that you please wait patiently as Miss Paulette will probably speak to each individual as they come by.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Badlands Big Sticks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks"

Paulette's Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paulette's Retirement"

Slashing State Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slashing State Budget"

Comic Shop Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comic Shop Marathon"

Robert One Minute 5-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-2"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-2-20"

DCB Hockey coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCB Hockey coach"

Rugby Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Softball"

Case Numbers Update for May 2nd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update for May 2nd"

NDHSAA cancels spring season

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA cancels spring season"

No Confirmed Cases in Mercer County

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Confirmed Cases in Mercer County"

Ternes Wedding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ternes Wedding"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Bismarck New Coach Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck New Coach Interview"

Friday, May 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oil Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Prices"

Workforce Coordination Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Workforce Coordination Center"

Belcourt Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Belcourt Family"

Motocross in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motocross in Williston"

Grad Photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grad Photos"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge