Minot Public Library kicking off summer reading program with parking lot event

Minot Public Library is kicking off this year’s summer reading program in a different way

The program is to encourage people of all ages to read, so there are incentives involved for doing so.

Normally Minot’s library has a big kick-off event where they invite kids and families from all over to educate them about the program, but with the library still being closed, they’ve decided to shift all activities outside to the parking lot.

“It’ll be a really fun event where people can come to get the information about the summer reading program and see some fun characters and say hi to the library staff who is missing everyone so much.” Library Director Janet Anderson said.

This is happening on Monday, June 1st, from 4 to 6 p.m.