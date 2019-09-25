Minot Public Library needs volunteers

One library is looking for you…and it’s not for an overdue balance.

The Minot Public Library is looking for volunteers. This evening, it will hold a volunteer training session to cover everything from finding books, to shelving them.

We talked to one librarian who says people may want to give it a try.



“You get to find all these books that you didn’t even know existed. Like I come across books that interest me all the time, that I never would have found otherwise, and also it’s really flexible. You can come in whenever its convenient for you,” says Kaylee Armstrong.

The training starts tonight at 6 at the Minot Public Library.