Minot Public Library offering after-school space for teens

As schools opened in recent weeks, students may be looking for fun things to do after the bell rings.

The Minot Public Library has created an After School Teen Space for kids 11 and older to use in the afternoons.

Staff at the library came up with the idea as a place kids can enjoy, either to take part in planned activities like crafts or simply just to chat or do schoolwork.

The director says masks are required and space is limited to 20 students, but the library is always welcoming to anyone who wants to use the space.

“That was our key momentum behind it was just wanting to welcome these students back we’re so excited to see them, but we also want to make sure that everyone’s safe,” Library Director Janet Anderson said.

She says the space will remain open to students as long as schools remain operating under in-person instruction.