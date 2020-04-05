Minot Public Library offering digital library cards

Minot Public Library is offering another way to stay busy while at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library announced on their Facebook page Sunday it will offer digital library cards beginning Monday, April 6.

According to the post, the card is valid for three months, and grants access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, along with the ability to take classes.

The card can also be transferred into a full access card once the library is physically open to the public again.

