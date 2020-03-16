Minot Public Library offering drive-up service

After the Minot Public Library announced it’s closing until March 22 due to coronavirus concerns, they’re offering something in place of not being able to come inside — a drive-up service.

To take advantage of MPL’s drive-up service, Facebook message the MPL page, call 701-852-1045 or reserve on Librista app to check out books, DVDs, video games and more.

Once you arrive at the library, call and present your library card. They will meet you at the southeast door and give you a bag of your items.

The drive-up service will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.