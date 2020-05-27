Minot Public Library offering free online reading program for the summer

Randi Monley, the Minot Library children’s director, says research has proven that kids who don’t read during the summer months could lose two months’ worth of learning.

Therefore, the library is pushing kids to sign up for free on beanstack.org, which can be accessed on a smart device or desktop.

With the program, kids will be able to log minutes, complete activities and even earn prizes.

“Summer reading is so important, especially this year. I feel like since the kids ended school on such a weird note that summer reading is really going to help them develop and keep their skills from last year into this year,” Monley said.

Monley says there’s also reading levels for teens and adults as well.