MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A public library has made multiple donations thanks to the help from summer campers.

Funds that were collected through the summer reading program were donated to three Minot organizations.

However, the kids in the reading programs picked where the money went to.

Project Bee, Companions for Children, and Independence Inc. were the three organizations the kids decided on.

The funds were provided by the friends of the Minot Public Library and Ackerman-Estvold matched each donation.

“I was like that is a super great idea, teaching kids from an early age that they can make a choice to help others, and giving them the opportunity to learn and like actually make that choice themselves and choose where they want to put their money,” said Project Bee Development Associate, Alyson Heisler.

Project Bee says that the donation will come in handy as they are looking to add to their existing programs.