MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Summer is coming to an end and the library wants to help kids cool off before heading back to school.

Kids at the Minot Public Library have now finished their summer reading programs and camps.

As a congratulations, and a token of appreciation from the library, they will put on an end-of-the-summer party at the Minot High central campus.

It’s open to the public, so all kids are invited!

The Minot Fire Department will also be there to splash the kids with water from their fire hoses.

And there will be free books available as well.

“We try to give shout-outs as much as we can, so of course, we have our party but also, I have emailed all the principals and told them the kids that completed the summer reading so that those kids can get a high five at school at school when they start,” said Minot Public Library Children’s Librarian, Randi Monley.

This pool party will be on August 13, and if you missed out on the programs this summer, don’t worry!

They will resume again in September with story times and their after-school program.