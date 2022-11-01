MINOT, N. D. (KXNET) —A public library in the area got a grant in order to increase the amount of fun our little ones have while they’re learning.

The Minot Area Community Foundation presented the Minot Public Library, with a $50,000 check.

$40,000 of it came from the foundation, while the other $10,000 was added by an anonymous donor.

Library officials say the grant will go towards updating the children’s library.

After the renovation is complete kids will be able to play freely in the play area, as well as nestle into the new reading nooks.

The main goal is to just incorporate fun with literacy.

“To put smiles on people’s faces and to make our community a better place for everybody and to get children of our community a new opportunity to learn and to grow, it makes it really easy to get up every day and come to work,” said Minot Area Community Foundation President, Jason Zimmerman.

And, we’ll let you know when it’ll be done when we get an update from the library.