Minot Public Library reopens

As active cases of COVID-19 continue on a downward trend, many businesses are back open- but doing things a little differently.

The Minot Public Library opened its doors yesterday for the first time since March. Only 50 guests are allowed in the building at a time to keep up with social distancing guidelines. The library’s hours of operation have changed as well…to allow more time for cleaning in between visitors.

The library will be open for children under the ages of 16.. from 4 PM to 7 PM.

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Friday: 10 am – 1pm, 4 PM – 7 PM. Saturday 10 AM – 3 PM