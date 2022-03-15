After taking a break during the pandemic, the Minot Public Library will start making deliveries to the homebound soon.

The library has been delivering books and other materials to those in need since 1974.

Volunteers or library staff deliver large and regular print books, audiobooks, CDs and now DVDs.

Those eligible include people living in a nursing home or assisted living, or who are homebound due to a physical or visual impairment.

“We can get them signed up,” said Special Services Library Associate II Lacey Possen. “I’ll ask them some questions kinda what they like to read or listen to and how many they like per month. And then we kinda see where they’re at living and then we get them set up onto certain routes.”

The program starts back up in April.

If you are interested in delivering or receiving the library materials, you can call 701-852-1045 and ask for Possen.