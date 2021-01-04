Minot Public Library sees positivity amidst pandemic changes

Coronavirus
Limited in-person interaction has taken its toll.

The Minot Public Library was closed for several weeks once the coronavirus hit North Dakota, but staff has found the good in the adjustments they’ve made to stay open.

Take-and-Make crafts, curbside pickup and even digital library cards are a few of the changes.

According to the director, some of these services may become permanent fixtures at the library.

“We’ve been able to develop a lot more of a social media presence and we hope that that stays — both with Instagram and Facebook and we’re just constantly exploring ways to provide services to people whether or not they can come into the building,” Library Director Janet Anderson said.

Starting this week, the library will be offering a virtual book club.

