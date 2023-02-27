MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Two weeks ago, lawmakers passed bills in the House and Senate that would impact the books in your local library.

And although the legislative session is currently on a break, public libraries are still encouraging people to reach out to their lawmakers.

The North Dakota House passed House Bill 1205 which prohibits public libraries from displaying sexually explicit books.

And the State Senate passed Senate Bill 2360 which prevents access to obscene content on online library databases by having safety policies and providing a penalty.

This is concerning for those who work at public libraries in our state as the bills continue to move throughout the session.

“We know the intention is not to ban books per se or pull books off shelves. We’re not talking book burning, but the way it’s written, that’s exactly what could happen,” said Janet Anderson, the director of the Minot Public Library.

The bills are filled with language detailing what’s sexually explicit material.

However, as the bills are currently written, it would create a wide range of what can and cannot be in a library.

“The fact that it is very vague without any clear definitions, makes us a little worried. There’s a portion of 2360 that talks about the written description of nude or partially nude people, and one thing we keep coming about, and this is like librarians and others, is that that would include the Bible,” said Anderson.

And Anderson says she is not in support of the bills.

She says the library has its own way of determining what items are purchased and how they are cataloged.

“Any library has what we call a collection management or a collection development policy and part of that includes something where a patron has the right to request that we reconsider something. So that process is called request for reconsideration. And in my eight years as director, I’ve had four of them,” said Anderson.

This is also why the Minot Public Library hosted an event on Monday that shares how books are added to the Library’s Collection.

The informative event was about how staff purchases books for the library, and what guidelines are in place for the purchasers. It was held in the North Meeting Room.