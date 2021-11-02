Minot Public Library to get new books and non-book items

New books are coming to the Minot Public Library. That’s after the city council approved funding for the library to be able to do so.

The library received more than $32,000 in donations since January this year.

Library Director Janet Anderson said those funds came from the nonprofit Friends of the Minot Public Library.

“The friends of the library is a non-profit group that anyone can join and membership starts at $10 goes to them as well as book sales,” she said.

Anderson explained that “the money that they get from book sales goes to the friends” and then she requests for “specific things.”

Some of that money will be spent on non-book items.

“We are going to be purchasing lots of new children’s books and teen books but also adult fiction and nonfiction, and some of the money will also be used for non-book items; so DVDs is one thing as well as CDs, so books on audio CDs,” she said.

The library receives donations directly via its website or through the foundation

If you would like to learn more about how you can support the library or be a friend to the library visit their website by clicking here.