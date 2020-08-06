Minot Public Library updates mask policy

Coronavirus
The next time you visit the Minot Public Library you’ll need more than just your library card. Now, you’ll need to wear a mask.

Library staff decided to require masks to be worn after a patron notified them that they had tested positive for COVID-19. Staff says the rule change is to protect everyone.

“We are really worried about our staff. We have a lot of staff who are at high risk, so we are concerned about our staff and also our patrons. The case numbers are going up and we just want to do the best we can,” said Randi Mosley, Children’s Librarian.

For now, the library still has restricted hours and curbside pick up is still available.

