Minot Public Library Wants You To Bring in Broken Items to Be Fixed for Free

Local News

Minot Public Library will offer a Repair Shop Saturday starting at 10 a.m. inside the library.

The community is invited to come and get their small appliances, like blenders, coffee makers, jewelry, bikes and clothing fixed for free.

Volunteer tinkers who are good at these kinds of things are asked to pitch in and help.

This is the library’s way of showing that the house more than just books with knowledge, and also prevents useable items from going to waste.

“The library helps individuals who maybe can’t get that sort of help and we want to help people with whatever they need,” said Minot Public Library employee Randi Monley said.

There is no registration for this event, you just simply show up and get things fixed.

