MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Even though school is out of session for most, education leaders are already preparing for next year. Members of the Minot Public School Board held a special meeting Tuesday to decide on some staffing changes for the 2023-24 school year.

During this meeting, board members went into an executive session to discuss the resignation and release of Elementary School Teacher Heather Raknerud. It is unclear what violation school board members say led to Racknerud’s removal, but the board unanimously approved her release.

Additionally, the board approved the addition of two Special Education teachers — one for Roosevelt Elementary, and a student teacher from the University of North Dakota for Erik Ramstad Middle School. The board discussed the need for more behavioral teachers throughout the district as a result of the influx of students expected at certain schools caused by boundary realignments.

“When we drew district lines,” said Minot Public School District’s Superintendent, Mark Vollmer, “we took a lot of pressure off of Lewis and Clark. They will be smaller, but still over 400. Longfellow, Perkett, Edison, and Hoeven are all going to be over that 400 mark. So we’ve taken the pressure off some of our most overcrowded schools — but still, that’s spreading out.”

In addition to these new teachers, some have also received promotions. Matt Sundahl, the PE Teacher and Dean of Students at Erik Ramstad, has been named the new Principal of Lewis and Clark Elementary by the board. Board members also approved the new Principal for Magic City Campus. David McQueen (who was last year’s Assistant Principal at Magic City Campus) is taking over for Dr. Scott Faul starting next school year.