MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — One beloved custodian in our region has brought home a state award that recognizes the unsung heroes of our schools, and to students and faculty, he is definitely someone worth honoring.

In 2009, Bruce Schonberger was hired as a full-time custodian and has been at Central Campus since 2014.

After years of hard work and passion in his work, he was nominated and voted to be the North Dakota United Education Support Professional of the Year.

This award is specifically given to support staff members in the schools, like custodians, cooks, and bus drivers too.

“It was wonderful to me, it was like the teacher of the year award for our group, is the way it works out. It’s just really humbling, I didn’t really think I’d have much of a chance for a state award. I figured maybe local, maybe if there weren’t too many people in it,” said Minot High Central Campus Custodian, Bruce Schonberger.

Schonberger will now make his way to a national convention in Seattle in March to represent

North Dakota and hopefully bring back another award.