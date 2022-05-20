MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — With the building of Minot North High School underway, the Minot Public School Board has now accepted the new enrollment boundaries that will come with it.

Just this week, the layout of the new boundaries for school levels K-12 was decided.

The elementary school’s new enrollment boundaries will begin at the start of the 2023-24 school year.

The new middle and high school boundaries will follow the next year, once Minot North High School is operational.

“The committee came to us with a few different suggestions, and ultimately today, we were able to approve one, and I think it’s going to be good for our district. I know there are people who may not be as happy as others, but I think overall it’s going to be a good thing for the district,” said Board Member Miranda Schuler.

Minot Public School District has released maps of the feeder system that will eventually determine which high school students will attend.

But many are voicing their concerns about the changes in multiple areas, specific to elementary and middle schools.

The area inside of the bypass will attend Jim Hill for middle school and stay on the Magic City Campus for high school.

The attendance area of Perkett Elementary School, outside of the bypass, will now go to Ramstad Middle School, then on to Minot North High School.

But McKinley and Roosevelt Elementary schools will now attend Minot North High School for ninth through 12th grade, instead of attending Central Campus for middle school, and moving on to Minot High School.

“We realize that we will never be able to make everyone happy, but we also know that eventually, we’ve got to get to the point where lines are placed and that we can begin this process,” said Superintendent Mark Vollmer.

Minot Public School District says there will be an enrollment application process that can be submitted to the board if the school a student wants to attend, is not within their enrollment boundary.