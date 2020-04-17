Minot Public School Foundation selling signs to support 2020 seniors

2020 seniors across the country are being affected by COVID-19 in many different ways.

Proms and graduations are postponed and they’re finishing the rest of their year online.

Now, the Minot Public School Foundation is hoping the community will show their support in a unique way.

“We came in during 9/11 and we’re going out during a global pandemic. It’s just kind of surreal and crazy that we are going through all of this,” said Becca Tschetter, senior.

Tschetter’s senior year is not ending the way she was hoping. Sports are canceled, prom is rescheduled and a graduation ceremony is not guaranteed.

To bring positivity to this group, the Minot Public School Foundation is selling yard signs.

“I think that this is just an opportunity for us to come together as a community and bring some positive light onto our seniors and what they’ve went through this year,” said Danielle Rued, executive director, Minot Public School Foundation.

Family members can buy a sign and proudly display it in their front yard. It’s customizable, so you can add your senior’s name to it.

Teacher and board member, Ben Berg, encourages the community, even if they don’t have a senior, to show their support when they see a sign.

“We’re encouraging people as they see the signs up and they’re driving by the house, to give a little honk and let them know you’re celebrating with them,” Berg said.

For Tschetter, it’s more than just a yard sign.

“I’ve just realized during this time, the little things in life are what matter the most. And, this is just a little sign of hope and encouragement to all the seniors of 2020,” said Tschetter.

And even if these special events are lost to the pandemic, Tschetter is remaining positive through it all.

“If it doesn’t happen, we’re still helping the world out, doing our part by staying home and staying away from people,” said Tschetter.

“Letting the community and the students know that we’re all in this together,” Berg said.

More than 120 signs have already been ordered, and the deadline is Wednesday, April 22.

Click here to order one of these signs and show your support for the 2020 Minot High seniors.