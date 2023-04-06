MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Teaching Critical Race Theory, or CRT, is banned in North Dakota public schools.

Now, Minot Public School Board members are also taking action.

Critical Race Theory is the idea that individual bias and prejudice are embedded in laws, policies, and institutions that uphold and reproduce racial inequalities.

Two years ago, state legislators banned teaching CRT lessons from state public schools’ required curriculum.

Now, Minot Public School board members are implementing their own CRT policies to make sure families from all backgrounds feel welcome.

They say they will teach American history while acknowledging slavery and racism are wrong and immoral.

They will also provide multiple age-appropriate perspectives on social issues discussed in the classroom.

MPS board members will start working on policy during their May 4 board meeting.