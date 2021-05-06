Minot Public Schools board members continue mask mandate through end of school year

Dozens of parents, students and teachers voiced their opinions on Minot Public Schools’ mask policy at Thursday’s school board meeting.

After advocates for and against mask-wearing shared their thoughts, the board voted to continue mask usage through the end of the school year and the mandate will become a recommendation on May 26.

Board member Miranda Schuler made the motion for the mask requirement to end.

She says with the graduation ceremony being held at Minot State University, they may have their own mask requirements that overrule MPS decision.

“That’s my biggest concern is are we going to turn families away because they choose not to wear a mask at graduation? That’s why I picked the 26,” Schuler said.

The last day of school is Tuesday, May 25. Graduation is Sunday, May 30.