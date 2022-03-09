Where will our children go? That’s the question on the minds of many parents whose kids are in Minot Public Schools.



The district is expanding, and parents have shared their thoughts on the district realignment and some answers could be coming soon.

With the addition of a new high school in the district, realigning the boundary for the district is necessary, and according to the district superintendent, contributions from the public meeting will be used to update boundary maps.

“We’re now going to be updating maps and we meet on the 17th with that main committee again. We’ll look at those maps and get another round of recommendations out for parents to look at,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.



When the school district redraws its boundaries, it will show us which elementary school kids should attend and where they’ll go to for middle school and high school.

For those already in middle school, it will determine whether they go to the old or new high school and Dr. Vollmer said the maps will be easily available online.

“I am not sure if they’re going to be put in the schools or just online. They’re putting in that map a tracker so you’ll be able to put in your physical address and it will tell you which attendance area you’ll be in,” he said.

Board member Miranda Schuler, who wants to publicize the map via social media, made some suggestions.



“The district has a webpage and each individual school has pages too and sometimes it’s kind of challenging to the information so could we also share it on some social media pages so that folks that might have kids at Ramstad and Longfellow or something they don’t have to go to those individual schools they can potentially go to one social media,” said Schuler.

The district will also create a third middle school as it expands. However, board member Mike Gessner raised concerns that changes to the district could cause issues in overstaffing and splitting AP classes.

“Let’s say you have one section where you have 20 kids split into half you got 10 each well that is not a productive use of our monies,” Gessner said.



But according to the assistant superintendent, a plan may already be in place to ease the transition on students.



“If we didn’t have enough to offer a section in each building we will make sure the kids have the opportunity to take it in one building,” said Kim Slotsve.



Parents will once again have the opportunity to share their final concerns on the realignment on March 17.



The school district said the updated map will go live on the district’s webpage from Monday.