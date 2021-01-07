Minot Public Schools’ Career and Technical Education program needs just a few improvements

The director of Minot Public Schools’ Career and Technical Education program says some of the 12 programs offered need to be improved.

Aviation, business education and career development are just a few of the programs available.

Adding additional community members to advisory boards and reducing class sizes are some of the CTE board’s recommendations.

Another area of improvement is increasing the number of girls who are enrolled in some of the programs.

The low female enrollment numbers are something School Board President Jim Rostad says he’s disappointed to see.

“You know, they’re every bit as capable so that’s always a little disappointing that we don’t have more signing up in certain areas, but it is a personal decision. We’ll just keep trying,” said Rostad.

The school board also approved for the district to start looking for an architect to turn the Cognizant building into an additional high school for the district.