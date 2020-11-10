Minot Public Schools decides against distance learning

During his weekly press conference on Monday, the governor rose the risk levels for every county in the state starting Tuesday. But one county that has already been in the high category is trying to make things work on every level — including schools.

Even though Ward County has moved to the orange level, Minot Public Schools has changed what the orange level means for them. We spoke with Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer who says ultimately they are doing what they think is best for students and the community.

“We were the only one of the larger schools in the state of North Dakota to start with in-person education Pre K-12th, and we have been monitoring that number very, very closely,” said Vollmer.

Dr. Vollmer says that they have been monitoring case numbers in the state since the beginning of the pandemic when Ward County was low on the totem pole for cases. But now that the county is “leading the pack” so to speak, they are looking at things a little differently.

Dr. Vollmer added, “We have seen an increase in the number of students in our community that are positive as well as staff members.”

Last week there were 30 students and 26 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 but even more are quarantining from close contacts. Over 200 students and close to 40 staff members. Dr. Vollmer says given those numbers it seems that the virus is spreading in the community, and not the school.

“When someone gets COVID in the household, much more likely for whatever reason, others in the household are going to get it,” added Dr. Vollmer.

With the rise in case numbers, the school district moved to the orange level originally, meaning that students would be doing distance learning.

The district’s reintegration team recently made changes to that structure, saying studies just don’t show that working from home helps slow the spread.

Dr. Vollmer added, “We learned from our counterparts from around the state that were hybrid that that really did nothing to keep those infection rates down. As a matter of fact, in some cases, it seems to do the exact opposite.”

School Board President Jim Rostad says they will continue to monitor case numbers and make the best decision for students and staff.

“We will continue to monitor the cases and hopefully keep the kids in school. There are just so many unintended consequences of having the kids out of school,” said Rostad.

Vollmer and Rostad say they are not only monitoring case numbers in school but as well as the county. They say they believe sending kids home to do distance learning will create a domino effect on parents and their jobs. So until they have to send students home, they won’t.