Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Minot Public Schools gets feedback from parents and staff on back to school plan

After seeing results from their survey, Minot Public School officials say they’re one step closer to making a decision.

The district surveyed parents and staff to see what their thoughts are on going back to school.
They were given three models: distance learning, in-person or a hybrid option that would combine the two.

“The number one first choice at 52 percent was to be face to face in person. And I believe that is what our staff also wants. So those correlate. I think it is a matter of what kind of safety measures and security are going to be in place,” said Kim Slotsve, Assistant Superintendent.

Slotsve says the district could possibly have a decision as early as this coming Monday.

Below are the results of the survey:

