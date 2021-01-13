Minot Public Schools moves ahead with plans for a second high school

Minot Public Schools is one step closer to solving the overcrowding issue that’s been growing over the last few years.

Late last year, Cognizant Technology Solutions sold one of its buildings to the school district for $10. Now, the district is in the works to make it another high school location.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer says this is the best scenario to relieve the pressure from the already overcrowding buildings.

“We believe it could be remodeled and added on to create a second 9-12 high school in Minot. That would involve the transition of the Magic City Campus to a 9-12 building as well. Potentially Central Campus as a third middle school in town,” said Dr. Vollmer.

Vollmer says they are looking for architects to help them determine how the building could best be used. He says they will hold a meeting with the public soon to get their input about how the project should be funded.