Minot Public Schools moves ahead with plans for a second high school

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minot Public Schools is one step closer to solving the overcrowding issue that’s been growing over the last few years.

Late last year, Cognizant Technology Solutions sold one of its buildings to the school district for $10. Now, the district is in the works to make it another high school location.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer says this is the best scenario to relieve the pressure from the already overcrowding buildings.

“We believe it could be remodeled and added on to create a second 9-12 high school in Minot. That would involve the transition of the Magic City Campus to a 9-12 building as well. Potentially Central Campus as a third middle school in town,” said Dr. Vollmer.

Vollmer says they are looking for architects to help them determine how the building could best be used. He says they will hold a meeting with the public soon to get their input about how the project should be funded.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/13

Feeding Frontline Workers

Jenny Cudd Riots at U.S. Capitol

Jenny Cudd Statement

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/13

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13

Record breaking warmth before possible damaging wind tonight

Comparing our current winter to the past

NDC JAN 13

WDA Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Bis Commission 1-12-21

State Capitols

Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Drew Wrigley

National Guard to DC

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/12

Full Time Face to Face

Baseball Practice

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories