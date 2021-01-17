Minot Public Schools ramps up COVID-19 testing for faculty and staff

Minot Public Schools is expanding Binax testing to more schools in the district after seeing a peak in interest.

Dr. Mark Vollmer says they began rapid testing for staff at 3 of the schools and have seen a pretty big interest. Between 25 to 35% of people in each building are taking part in the testing.

So far, they have conducted 3 rounds of testing and found 2 positive cases.

Now., they are providing the testing for more schools to try and limit the spread.

Tests are done every Thursday for staff at Perkett Elementary, Jim Hill Middle School, and Magic City Campus.