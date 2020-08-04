Minot Public Schools release draft of Fall Reintegration Plan

Minot Public Schools released a draft of their “Health and Safety Reintegration Plan” on Monday, including specific criteria depending on the risk-level of COVID-19 in the community.

First, MPS will delay the start of the school year until August 27, and begin with in-person classes.

The draft plan says MPS will recognize North Dakota’s color phase determination set by the North Dakota Department of Health and the Office of the Governor, which, as of Monday, is green.

The color phase determination can be seen in the chart below, as well as MPS criteria for each phase:

Credit: MPS

The draft also says MPS has three instructional models: traditional model, hybrid on-campus model and distance learning model.

Traditional Model: Instruction is delivered in-person, with some building level or group modifications. Instruction may include online components. Teachers and students maintain a traditional daily schedule. Safety precautions are implemented to enhance staff and student safety.

Hybrid On-Campus Model: Students will report to school on a modified schedule. Student schedules may be varied to meet the learning needs of each child and family. Instruction will be conducted in-person and online.

Distance Learning Model : All instruction is provided off-campus using distance learning resources, with virtual meetings, daily attendance requirements and MPS grading procedures implemented. Distance learning will parallel in-person instruction. Parents who opt for the distance learning model will be required to commit for a nine-week period (one quarter). The draft plan says parents who opt for distance learning rather than in-person learning must notify the building principal no later than Tuesday, August 11. Families that choose this option must commit to a minimum of nine-weeks or one school quarter.

: All instruction is provided off-campus using distance learning resources, with virtual meetings, daily attendance requirements and MPS grading procedures implemented. Distance learning will parallel in-person instruction. Parents who opt for the distance learning model will be required to commit for a nine-week period (one quarter).

The draft says students and staff are required to wear masks and provide their own mask. If a staff member or student is unable to wear a mask due to a medical issue, they should contact the building level COVID-19 coordinator.

The draft says staff and students should not be in school if experiencing the following symptoms:

Cough

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

To read the full draft plan, CLICK HERE.