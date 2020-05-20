Minot Public Schools scaling back lunch locations

For some students, breakfast and lunch at school were two meals they were guaranteed to get that they might not otherwise. When COVID-19 hit, school districts in western North Dakota continued to offer meals to students.

Minot Public School Superintendent, Mark Vollmer, said they’re serving 6,400 meals a day, but that they’ll be scaling back the number of locations.

After May 20, meals will no longer be served at Perkett and Sunnyside.

Instead, meals will continue to be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Magic City Campus, Longfellow Elementary, Washington Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary and Minot Air Force Base.

They will also continue delivery service on Minot Air Force Base, Robindale Trailer Park, Jefferson trailer park, Golden Nugget Mobile Home Park, Holiday village and Frontage Road for: Sunrise Park, Colony Park and Holiday Park.

“As a part of a community, we’re here to serve, we’re here to support, we’re here to move this process along. We’re pleased to offer these meal options for families,” Vollmer said.

The meal service will end June 30.