The Minot Public School Board of Education is seeking public input for the 2020-21 school calendar.

The first draft would have the first day of school as Aug. 20, and the last as May 25. CLICK HERE to view Draft No. 1.

The second draft would have the first day of school as Aug. 24, and the last as May 25. CLICK HERE to view Draft No. 2.

The survey will close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

CLICK HERE to access the survey and cast your vote.