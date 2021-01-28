Minot Public Schools seeks support from the community on new projects

Earlier this month, KX News reported on Minot Public Schools’ plan for a new high school. Now, the question is, who will pay for it?

The Minot School Board is asking for bonding support from other city organizations. School board members explained the need for both a second high school and a third middle school to help with overcrowding issues.

In the past, when the district attempted to build a new school, Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer says community support just wasn’t there. He says in order for it to work this time, that has to change.

“We need to make sure that our community is supportive of that and the best way to build support is to have conversations with our community members. So when the time comes, our hope is that people take part and participate in those discussions,” said Vollmer.

Vollmer says they are planning a series of community meetings to get feedback from residents. School board members say they would like to see a special election this fall to get the bonding approved. But that can’t happen until they have an architectural plan in place and an estimate of how much it will cost.