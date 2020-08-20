Minot Public Schools Superintendent discusses displaced teachers and hiring

There are concerns from parents about displaced teachers at Minot Public Schools. We reached out to the superintendent to let parents know what is going on.

The superintendent says school administration normally look at staffing needs in the spring semester. But this year, the needs are being assessed this fall because a little over 1,000 students signed up for distance learning — meaning the district is moving some teachers to distance learning.

Because of this, some teachers are displaced. They still have a job, but they may not be teaching the same grade as before or at the same school.

“It goes on where the need is and for a position that they need to be highly-qualified for. Like kindergarten has a specific credential and not every elementary teacher can be a kindergarten teacher. So, we have to take all of that into consideration as well,” said Mark Vollmer, Superintendent of Minot Public Schools.

He also says of the 1,000 students signed up for distance learning, elementary classes have the most.

Some grades have around 60 students signed up and require three teachers to accommodate that.
Because of the shifting of teachers, Vollmer says those grade levels are under-staffed.

“If you have been a teacher and you’re not employed right now, thinking about getting back into the profession, if you’re fresh out of college and looking for a job, Minot Public Schools is hiring elementary teachers right now. So please keep us in mind,” said Vollmer.

Students head back to school on Aug. 27.

If you have any questions about the upcoming school year, reach out to your school’s principal.

If you would like to apply for a job at MPS, click here.



