Minot Public Schools superintendent gives update after four days of back to school

It’s been four days since students went back to class at the Minot Public School district.

We spoke to the Superintendent to find out how things are going.

Dr. Mark Vollmer says things are going “remarkably well.”

He says focusing on protocols: limited access into buildings, seating charts and requiring masks will keep kids in the classroom.

“We’re going to make this work to the best of our ability and the bottom line is, we’ve got great people working on this, and they’re dedicated professionals, they want to make it successful for kids that are distance-learning or kids that are in school. And, if we’re hybrid, we’re going to make that work too because it’s what we do. Together, we get better,” Vollmer said.

He says the district works hand in hand with the First District Health unit looking at data to make a decision on if schools will continue to be in the classroom or switch to hybrid or distance learning.

