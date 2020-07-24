Minot Public Schools Superintendent reveals timeline, goals of reintegration committee at school board meeting

The Minot Public School Board met on Thursday to discuss the upcoming school year.

One of the items was an update on COVID-19 planning. Superintendent Mark Vollmer says there has been no determination made for what the school year will look like.

He says a reintegration committee has been formed and met on Wednesday to identify four main goals: mitigate virus spread in a congregate setting, plan for staff, student and community health & safety, inspire stakeholder confidence and ensure academic growth.

Vollmer also provided a timeline for a plan.

The plan will be released on July 31. On Aug. 3, Vollmer will host virtual meetings where people can give their feedback.

Principals will take a look on Aug. 4 and then the school board will be presented with a plan on Aug. 5.

Registration is online instead of in-person this year.

Surveys went out to parents and staff members on Thursday to get their thoughts and concerns about the upcoming school year.

“The reintegration committee is working hard at getting input from as many stakeholders as we can. Your input’s needed. So whatever you can do to fill that out, we appreciate it,” said Vollmer.

If you haven’t received a survey, reach out to the district office at 701-857-4400.