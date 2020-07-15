Minot Public Schools Superintendent talks plans for the fall

The only thing that’s certain right now is uncertainty. That’s how the superintendent of Minot Public Schools describes the upcoming school year.

We checked in with Dr. Mark Vollmer after the Governor announced Tuesday that individual school districts will have the freedom to design their own back-to-school plans.

He says he and the Minot School Board have been working all summer to design a plan meeting with parents and staff for feedback on how to improve distance learning for students who may need it this fall.

The board will also be working with First District Health Unit to come up with a health plan to keep schools open, and keep everyone safe.

He says he wants to hear ideas and concerns from parents in the weeks to come.

“We’re planning for a very, very uncertain future. What we need to do, is to make sure that parents have a clear understanding of exactly what we can do in the school to mitigate again, the spread of the disease and to keep people as safe as we can. And then we will move forward from that point,” Vollmer said.

Vollmer aims to present plans to the school board at the beginning of August.

Those plans will be regularly reviewed and updated by the board as the school year begins.

