Minot Public Schools will hold an in-person ceremony at Grandstand

Last week, we told you that a traditional graduation ceremony was up in the air for one high school in the state.

And Friday, Minot High School students learned that they will get the chance to walk across the stage this Spring. Over 400 students and two of their guests will fill the North Dakota State Fair Grandstand at the end of the month.

Superintendent Mark Vollmer says the venue allows them to honor graduates and still make sure everyone is safe.

“Right from day one, we have said that our major goal is to make sure that we do what we can to keep people safe and to keep people healthy. So we have followed the guidelines,” said Dr. Mark Vollmer.

An exact date and time will be decided in the coming weeks. Vollmer says the plans are subject to change if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases