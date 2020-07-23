Minot radiologic technologist extends stay in New York

In April, we first told you about an X-ray technician from Minot who volunteered to travel to New York City and work in one of the COVID-19 hotspots.

Jessi Heimdal was supposed to complete her services in June but decided to extend her stay until August.

Heimdal decided to go to New York after she saw how dire the situation was when the pandemic began.

Cases are remaining steady in New York, despite the increase nationwide. And she says she is extending her stay because she’s not done yet.

“I felt like I wasn’t done here I felt like there was still opportunity for me to learn and grow, so I stayed and now we’ve just been taking care of the patients who are recovering from COVID,” Heimdal said.

She says she is personally thanked, each day, by the patients she cares for.