Minot radiologic technologist flying to New York to help on frontlines of COVID-19

“So I’m typically the kind of person that runs into a fire instead of away from a fire,” said Jessi Heimdal, a radiologic technologist from Minot.

That’s exactly what Heimdal will be doing as she leaves on a flight Saturday morning from Minot International Airport to New York.

Heimdal will be traveling to the Bronx, a borough of New York — one of the hardest-hit states in the U.S., to contribute her skills as a radiologic technologist.

“I will be just basically taking chest X-rays all day long is what they said. There’s a lot of people that are really sick and a lot of people are intubated, way more than their normal capacity. So it’ll be my job to just make sure they’re doing OK, their heart and lungs look good,” said Heimdal.

Heimdal is one of hundreds of medical professionals traveling to New York to battle on the COVID-19 frontlines — where case numbers have risen to almost 270,000.

Heimdal applied for the position through Fusion Medical Staffing, an agency that connects potential traveling medical professionals with facilities.

“I applied probably two weeks ago and I’m leaving tomorrow, so it’s been a really crazy fast process — a whirlwind. But they’ve been amazing and have provided me with a great opportunity,” said Heimdal.

Heimdal says as her departure time gets closer she feels more anxious but ready.

“I’m definitely nervous that’s for sure. A little anxious — just kinda wanna get there and get in it actually,” Heimdal said.

No matter what, Heimdal says she is just eager to help the people who need it most during the pandemic in any way she can.

“I think if you have skills that can be utilized and you’re willing to share those with people that need them the most I mean why not do it?” Heimdal said.

Heimdal says she will be in New York for nine weeks and will be logging her journey on social media.