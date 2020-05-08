Minot radiologic technologist updates on life on COVID-19 frontlines in New York City

Two weeks ago, we told you about a medical professional from Minot who was traveling to New York to work on the frontlines of COVID-19.

“I’m definitely nervous that’s for sure. A little anxious, just kinda wanna get there and get in it actually,” Minot Radiologic Technologist Jessi Heimdal said.

That was two weeks ago. Now, Heimdal says the nerves have settled as she has adjusted to being on the frontlines of COVID-19.

“It’s been good. Crazy busy still. There’s days where we don’t have a whole lot going on and then there’s days that I don’t get a lunch, like today I didn’t have lunch so I mean it’s just dependent on the day,” Heimdal said.

Heimdal’s days are spent taking chest X-rays of patients battling COVID-19 — and she says she meets new people every day.

“It’s really cool to just kind of interact with people and like talk with them about where they’re from, and like what their hospital’s like,” Heimdal said.

And some are very curious about her home state.

“They’re like, ‘Where are you from?’ and, ‘I’m like North Dakota’ and they’re like, ‘Is there anything in North Dakota we didn’t know people live there?’ And I was like, ‘Here I am,'” Heimdal said laughing.

Another thing that Heimdal has seen first-hand in a hard-hit state like New York is how quickly a patient’s condition can change.

“So the director today said typically they have like five patients on a ventilator — last week they had 40,” Heimdal said.

Heimdal says on her days off she walks, through empty spots normally bustling with people like Times Square and Central Park.

“It’s almost creepy because there’s like no one there. Cause like, you do see in the movies, Central Park is always so busy and there were probably 20 people,” Heimdal said.

But the hospitals are far from empty, like the one where Heimdal works.

“They’ve turned a lot of the regular medical floors into ICU floors which is crazy. They turned one side of the ER that was like the Trauma bay, they turned that into an ICU for COVID patients. All of the operating rooms were COVID patient rooms,” Heimdal said.

Heimdal says she is thanked every day by patients — but to her, she is just doing what she’s supposed to do.

“So to me, it’s just like, ‘Oh it’s what I’m here for,’ ya know like it’s not a big deal. I’m just, this is what I do. So like, to be thanked for something that you do every day it’s really a cool thing,” Heimdal said.

Heimdal will be working in New York until June 30.