Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Minot radiologic technologist updates on life on COVID-19 frontlines in New York City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two weeks ago, we told you about a medical professional from Minot who was traveling to New York to work on the frontlines of COVID-19.

“I’m definitely nervous that’s for sure. A little anxious, just kinda wanna get there and get in it actually,” Minot Radiologic Technologist Jessi Heimdal said.

That was two weeks ago. Now, Heimdal says the nerves have settled as she has adjusted to being on the frontlines of COVID-19.

“It’s been good. Crazy busy still. There’s days where we don’t have a whole lot going on and then there’s days that I don’t get a lunch, like today I didn’t have lunch so I mean it’s just dependent on the day,” Heimdal said.

Heimdal’s days are spent taking chest X-rays of patients battling COVID-19 — and she says she meets new people every day.

“It’s really cool to just kind of interact with people and like talk with them about where they’re from, and like what their hospital’s like,” Heimdal said.

And some are very curious about her home state.

“They’re like, ‘Where are you from?’ and, ‘I’m like North Dakota’ and they’re like, ‘Is there anything in North Dakota we didn’t know people live there?’ And I was like, ‘Here I am,'” Heimdal said laughing.

Another thing that Heimdal has seen first-hand in a hard-hit state like New York is how quickly a patient’s condition can change.

“So the director today said typically they have like five patients on a ventilator — last week they had 40,” Heimdal said.

Heimdal says on her days off she walks, through empty spots normally bustling with people like Times Square and Central Park.

“It’s almost creepy because there’s like no one there. Cause like, you do see in the movies, Central Park is always so busy and there were probably 20 people,” Heimdal said.

But the hospitals are far from empty, like the one where Heimdal works.

“They’ve turned a lot of the regular medical floors into ICU floors which is crazy. They turned one side of the ER that was like the Trauma bay, they turned that into an ICU for COVID patients. All of the operating rooms were COVID patient rooms,” Heimdal said.

Heimdal says she is thanked every day by patients — but to her, she is just doing what she’s supposed to do.

“So to me, it’s just like, ‘Oh it’s what I’m here for,’ ya know like it’s not a big deal. I’m just, this is what I do. So like, to be thanked for something that you do every day it’s really a cool thing,” Heimdal said.

Heimdal will be working in New York until June 30.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/8"

Prepare for a Winter-like weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a Winter-like weekend"

special ed teach

Thumbnail for the video titled "special ed teach"

Hettinger Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger Track"

Casino Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Casino Reopening"

Standing Rock Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Testing"

Irving Donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Irving Donation"

Elective Procedures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elective Procedures"

Mothers Day Prep at Mohall Flower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mothers Day Prep at Mohall Flower"

Day of Prayer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day of Prayer"

Indian Hills Resort

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indian Hills Resort"

Thursday, May 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Blu on Broadway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blu on Broadway"

New Playground Oak Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Playground Oak Park"

NDHSCA Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Award"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7"

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Coal Creek to Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Creek to Close"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge