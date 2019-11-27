Minot Receives Prestigious Military Award

The Barksdale Trophy is an award presented by the Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana for the most outstanding community support to an Air Force Base with a Global Strike Command Center which is combat-ready forces conducting strategic nuclear operations.

Minot, along with Dyess Air force Base in Abilene, Texas, are the only two cities to receive this award since the creation in 2017, making it prestigious to the community.

“Minot has a strong history for supporting the base. We’re very fortunate to have our friends to the north, and there’s a saying above the gate when you come into the air force base. It says, ‘Only the Best Come North,’ and that is so true,” said Brekka Kramer, Air Force Strike Global Command Civic Leader.

Minot gets to hold this award for two years before another city is crowned.